First Army D-Day Commemoration

Acting First Army Commander Maj. Gen. William Ryan and Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Prosser discusses the importance of D-Day as well as First Army's role during the war and the correlation to First Army mission today. First Army was the higher headquarters during the D-Day attack, the beginning of the end of WWII.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2024 14:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929900
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-ET609-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110427507
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
