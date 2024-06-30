Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army D-Day Commemoration

    FRANCE

    06.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Acting First Army Commander Maj. Gen. William Ryan and Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Prosser discusses the importance of D-Day as well as First Army's role during the war and the correlation to First Army mission today. First Army was the higher headquarters during the D-Day attack, the beginning of the end of WWII.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 14:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929900
    VIRIN: 240605-A-ET609-1001
    Filename: DOD_110427507
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FR

    This work, First Army D-Day Commemoration, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WWII
    Eucom
    First Army
    D-DAY
    WWII80EUROPE
    USEUR-AF

