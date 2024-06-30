First Army D-Day Commemoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Acting First Army Commander Maj. Gen. William Ryan and Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Prosser discusses the importance of D-Day as well as First Army's role during the war and the correlation to First Army mission today. First Army was the higher headquarters during the D-Day attack, the beginning of the end of WWII.