    B-Roll: Retiring fighter pilot recognized for career milestone of 3K hours of flight time in F-15

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing

    B-Roll of U.S. Air Force fire trucks ceremoniously spraying a F-15 Eagle after landing at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 14, 2024. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randal Reep, a F-15 fighter pilot with the 159th Fighter Squadron, surpassed 3,000 flight hours during his ceremonious final flight, also known as fini flight, which is a tradition for pilots and some aircrew members who are retiring or moving to another base. Reep is retiring ahead of the units conversion to the F-35 Lighning II scheduled for early next year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929899
    VIRIN: 240514-Z-BX441-1001
    Filename: DOD_110427486
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

