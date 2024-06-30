B-Roll: Retiring fighter pilot recognized for career milestone of 3K hours of flight time in F-15

B-Roll of U.S. Air Force fire trucks ceremoniously spraying a F-15 Eagle after landing at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 14, 2024. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randal Reep, a F-15 fighter pilot with the 159th Fighter Squadron, surpassed 3,000 flight hours during his ceremonious final flight, also known as fini flight, which is a tradition for pilots and some aircrew members who are retiring or moving to another base. Reep is retiring ahead of the units conversion to the F-35 Lighning II scheduled for early next year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2024 13:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929899
|VIRIN:
|240514-Z-BX441-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110427486
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
