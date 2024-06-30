2024 Summer Concert Series

The 39th Army Band, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, along with civilian and high school musicians, performed in front of crowds at the Sea Shell on Hampton Beach, Hampton, at Arms Park in Manchester, and at the Andover Parade in Andover, New Hampshire, July 2-4, 2024, as part of the band's annual summer concert series. The band played a variety of genres to include jazz, contemporary pop, classic rock, and military marches.
|07.04.2024
|07.06.2024 12:24
|Package
|929898
|240704-A-AH488-4929
|DOD_110427400
|00:02:57
|NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|1
|1
