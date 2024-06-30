2024 Summer Concert Series

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929898" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 39th Army Band, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, along with civilian and high school musicians, performed in front of crowds at the Sea Shell on Hampton Beach, Hampton, at Arms Park in Manchester, and at the Andover Parade in Andover, New Hampshire, July 2-4, 2024, as part of the band's annual summer concert series. The band played a variety of genres to include jazz, contemporary pop, classic rock, and military marches.