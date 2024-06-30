Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Summer Concert Series

    NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Sean Ferry 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 39th Army Band, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, along with civilian and high school musicians, performed in front of crowds at the Sea Shell on Hampton Beach, Hampton, at Arms Park in Manchester, and at the Andover Parade in Andover, New Hampshire, July 2-4, 2024, as part of the band's annual summer concert series. The band played a variety of genres to include jazz, contemporary pop, classic rock, and military marches.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 12:24
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

    high school
    music
    concert
    Band
    4th of july
    NHARNG

