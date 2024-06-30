Why I Serve: Sgt. Jennifer Johnson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Jennifer Johnson, a religious affairs specialist assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” talks about why she serves, in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, June 14, 2024. Johnson first joined the military 23 years ago and has served with the Georgia Army National Guard, the Army’s active component, the Air Force Reserves and now the Minnesota National Guard. Johnson is among more than 500 Minnesota service members currently deployed as part of Task Force Spartan. Johnson says she joined the military to continue her family’s tradition of service. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)