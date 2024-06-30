Why I Serve: Capt. Fernando Fanola

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Fernando Fanola, a financial manager assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” talks about why he serves in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, June 21, 2024. Fanola has been a U.S. citizen all his life and had never lived or done anything for the country; he felt that serving was the least he could do for this nation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)