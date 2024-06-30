U.S. Army Capt. Fernando Fanola, a financial manager assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” talks about why he serves in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, June 21, 2024. Fanola has been a U.S. citizen all his life and had never lived or done anything for the country; he felt that serving was the least he could do for this nation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2024 06:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929896
|VIRIN:
|240620-Z-DY230-1700
|Filename:
|DOD_110427302
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Why I Serve: Capt. Fernando Fanola, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
