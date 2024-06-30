Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Capt. Fernando Fanola

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Fernando Fanola, a financial manager assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” talks about why he serves in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, June 21, 2024. Fanola has been a U.S. citizen all his life and had never lived or done anything for the country; he felt that serving was the least he could do for this nation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 06:05
    Category: Package
    Red Bulls
    U.S. Army
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Why I Serve
    Soldier Feature

