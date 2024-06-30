B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines play soccer against the Navy Football Federation Australia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 soccer teams played soccer against Australian Sailors with the Navy Football Federation Australia at the Darwin Football Stadium, NT, Australia, July 4, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force soccer team played in the second annual Forces in Football game which celebrated the U.S. Independence Day and highlighted the close relationship between MRF-D and the Australian Defence Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)