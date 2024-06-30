Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines play soccer against the Navy Football Federation Australia

    DARWIN FOOTBALL STADIUM, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 soccer teams played soccer against Australian Sailors with the Navy Football Federation Australia at the Darwin Football Stadium, NT, Australia, July 4, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force soccer team played in the second annual Forces in Football game which celebrated the U.S. Independence Day and highlighted the close relationship between MRF-D and the Australian Defence Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa) 

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 20:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929895
    VIRIN: 240704-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110427268
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: DARWIN FOOTBALL STADIUM, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    TAGS

    Marines, MRF-D, USMCNEWS, I MEF Summer Series, Soccer, Navy Football Federation Australia

