B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines play soccer against the Navy Football Federation Australia

U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 soccer teams played soccer against Australian Sailors with the Navy Football Federation Australia at the Darwin Football Stadium, NT, Australia, July 4, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force soccer team played in the second annual Forces in Football game which celebrated the U.S. Independence Day and highlighted the close relationship between MRF-D and the Australian Defence Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2024 20:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929895
|VIRIN:
|240704-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110427268
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|DARWIN FOOTBALL STADIUM, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
