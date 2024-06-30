Yorktown, Va. (July 4, 2024) The recorded video finale of the Yorktown Beach fireworks show from the R-3 pier onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. The installation allowed DOD ID card holders and their guests watch the 4th of July fireworks show from the pier as part of a unique community relations event, which is enjoyed annually by servicemembers and their families assigned to tenant commands onboard NWS Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 22:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929891
|VIRIN:
|240704-N-TG517-1160
|Filename:
|DOD_110427181
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NWS Yorktown hosts 4th of July Fireworks viewing show from R-3 pier, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
