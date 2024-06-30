Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown hosts 4th of July Fireworks viewing show from R-3 pier

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (July 4, 2024) The recorded video finale of the Yorktown Beach fireworks show from the R-3 pier onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. The installation allowed DOD ID card holders and their guests watch the 4th of July fireworks show from the pier as part of a unique community relations event, which is enjoyed annually by servicemembers and their families assigned to tenant commands onboard NWS Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 22:00
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US

    Fireworks
    4th of July
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Fireworks Show

