DCNG's Freedom Guardian Supports July 4 Events

D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen support the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining crowd and traffic control and providing visitors and locals directions at the National Mall on July 4th 2024. Independence Day in Washington, DC gains the traction of almost 700,000 people. Every year on this holiday the DC National guard joins forces with the MPD to ensure public safety.