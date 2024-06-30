Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCNG's Freedom Guardian Supports July 4 Events

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen support the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining crowd and traffic control and providing visitors and locals directions at the National Mall on July 4th 2024. Independence Day in Washington, DC gains the traction of almost 700,000 people. Every year on this holiday the DC National guard joins forces with the MPD to ensure public safety.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 17:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929888
    VIRIN: 240704-F-PL327-4001
    Filename: DOD_110427145
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCNG's Freedom Guardian Supports July 4 Events, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Freedom Guardian
    Independence Day
    DCNG

