Construction Beings at the Buffalo Outer Harbor

Construction begins at Wilkeson Pointe at the Buffalo Outer Harbor, to build a stone wall ahead of clean, dredged sediment being placed in the former commercial shipping slip, Buffalo, New York, July 5, 2024. The work is being done as part of a project to turn the slip into a 6.7 acre wetland. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
