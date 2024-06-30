Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction Beings at the Buffalo Outer Harbor

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Construction begins at Wilkeson Pointe at the Buffalo Outer Harbor, to build a stone wall ahead of clean, dredged sediment being placed in the former commercial shipping slip, Buffalo, New York, July 5, 2024. The work is being done as part of a project to turn the slip into a 6.7 acre wetland. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 16:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929887
    VIRIN: 240705-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_110427042
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Wetland
    Buffalo District
    Dredged material
    Buffalo Outer Harbor
    Wilkeson Pointe

