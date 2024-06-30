Construction Beings at the Buffalo Outer Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929887" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Construction begins at Wilkeson Pointe at the Buffalo Outer Harbor, to build a stone wall ahead of clean, dredged sediment being placed in the former commercial shipping slip, Buffalo, New York, July 5, 2024. The work is being done as part of a project to turn the slip into a 6.7 acre wetland. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)