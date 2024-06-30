Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew rescues injured woman from Tórtolos Beach in Culebra Island, Puerto Rico

    CULEBRA, PUERTO RICO

    07.04.2024

    A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoists a 35-year-old woman, who became stranded after falling off the rocks and sustaining and ankle injury on Tórtolos Beach in Culebra, Puerto Rico, July 4, 2024.  The woman was transported to the local airport in Culebra, where awaiting emergency medical personnel received and transported her to a local medical facility. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Location: CULEBRA, PR

    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    Air Station Borinquen
    Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau Culebra

