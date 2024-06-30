Coast Guard aircrew rescues injured woman from Tórtolos Beach in Culebra Island, Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoists a 35-year-old woman, who became stranded after falling off the rocks and sustaining and ankle injury on Tórtolos Beach in Culebra, Puerto Rico, July 4, 2024. The woman was transported to the local airport in Culebra, where awaiting emergency medical personnel received and transported her to a local medical facility. (U.S. Coast Guard video)