U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, fly MV-22B Ospreys from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin to Nackeroo Airfield, NT, Australia, June 27, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 21:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929878
|VIRIN:
|240627-M-PI941-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110426408
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 MV-22B Ospreys fly to Nackeroo Airfield, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT