    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 MV-22B Ospreys fly to Nackeroo Airfield

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.26.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, fly MV-22B Ospreys from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin to Nackeroo Airfield, NT, Australia, June 27, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 21:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929878
    VIRIN: 240627-M-PI941-2001
    Filename: DOD_110426408
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 MV-22B Ospreys fly to Nackeroo Airfield, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Marines, MRF-D, USMCNEWS, I MEF Summer Series, Osprey, MV-22B

