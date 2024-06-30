B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 MV-22B Ospreys fly during Exercise Diamond Storm 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, fly MV-22B Ospreys during Exercise Diamond Storm 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, June 24, 2024. Exercise Diamond Storm is a Royal Australian Air Force-led exercise conducted in northern Australia focused on graduating RAAF Air Warfare Instructors and increasing interoperability with international partners. Through participation in this exercise, MRF-D will test the ability to rapidly plan and execute the core mission of a MV-22B Osprey squadron in a realistic threat environment and rehearse flexibility and adaptability with our Australian Allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)