U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, fly MV-22B Ospreys during Exercise Diamond Storm 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, June 24, 2024. Exercise Diamond Storm is a Royal Australian Air Force-led exercise conducted in northern Australia focused on graduating RAAF Air Warfare Instructors and increasing interoperability with international partners. Through participation in this exercise, MRF-D will test the ability to rapidly plan and execute the core mission of a MV-22B Osprey squadron in a realistic threat environment and rehearse flexibility and adaptability with our Australian Allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 21:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929877
|VIRIN:
|240624-M-PI941-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110426404
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 MV-22B Ospreys fly during Exercise Diamond Storm 24, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
