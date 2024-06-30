Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 MV-22B Ospreys fly during Exercise Diamond Storm 24

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.23.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, fly MV-22B Ospreys during Exercise Diamond Storm 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, June 24, 2024. Exercise Diamond Storm is a Royal Australian Air Force-led exercise conducted in northern Australia focused on graduating RAAF Air Warfare Instructors and increasing interoperability with international partners. Through participation in this exercise, MRF-D will test the ability to rapidly plan and execute the core mission of a MV-22B Osprey squadron in a realistic threat environment and rehearse flexibility and adaptability with our Australian Allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa) 

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 21:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929877
    VIRIN: 240624-M-PI941-2001
    Filename: DOD_110426404
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 MV-22B Ospreys fly during Exercise Diamond Storm 24, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines, MRF-D, USMCNEWS, I MEF Summer Series, Osprey, Diamond Storm

