Koa Moana 24: CLB-13 All Hands PT

U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, physically train together as a battalion to increase morale, physical fitness, and camaraderie during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, June 30, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. 1st MLG sustains warfighting readiness throughout fulfilling global force management requirements, providing capabilities aligned with I Marine Expeditionary Force, and operational needs through manning, training, and equipping of combat-credible forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)