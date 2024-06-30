Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden and the First Lady Host a Barbeque with Military Service Members and their Families

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden and the First Lady Host a Barbeque with Military Service Members and their Families

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 18:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 929874
    Filename: DOD_110426274
    Length: 00:13:18
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden and the First Lady Host a Barbeque with Military Service Members and their Families, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Biden

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT