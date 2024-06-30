The Recruiting and Retention Battalion depicts an action packed commercial for civilians potentially interested in joining the New Jersey Army National Guard, New Jersey July 4, 2024. The New Jersey Army National Guard is comprised of Citizen Soldiers who live and serve in their communities.
(Social Media video by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2024 17:05
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|929871
|VIRIN:
|240704-A-AA072-2361
|Filename:
|DOD_110426224
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Recruiting and Retention Summer Action Commercial, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT