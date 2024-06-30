Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpt. John V. Kelly, Mayor of Nutley and Citizen Soldier

    NUTLEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Video by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Capt. John Kelly, assigned to the 831 Judge Advocate General Detachment, 57 Troop Command, New Jersey Army National Guard, explains how he balances his quality of life as mayor of Nutley, New Jersey, and as a Judge Advocate General officer. Kelly spoke at the Town Hall Center in Nutley on June 28, 2024. The New Jersey Army National Guard comprises soldiers who live and serve in their communities, and Nutley Mayor John Kelly exemplifies this concept. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Location: NUTLEY, NEW JERSEY, US

    TAGS

    JAG
    Law
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Judge Advocate General
    Live here Serve here

