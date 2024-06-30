Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Technicians share capabilities at RIMPAC 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg  

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians from Mexico, Peru, the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, and the United States share ordinance disposal capabilities during interoperability training at Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, Hawaii, July 3, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 19:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929865
    VIRIN: 240703-F-IZ285-5001
    Filename: DOD_110426207
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Technicians share capabilities at RIMPAC 2024, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT