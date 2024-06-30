Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the confidence course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 18, 2024. The purpose of the confidence course is to build the recruits trust and confidence in their physical abilities and their capability to complete difficult obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2024 11:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929856
|VIRIN:
|240618-M-WH433-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110426017
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Delta Company Confidence Course, by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
