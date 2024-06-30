Delta Company Confidence Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the confidence course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 18, 2024. The purpose of the confidence course is to build the recruits trust and confidence in their physical abilities and their capability to complete difficult obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)