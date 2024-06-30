Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the confidence course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 18, 2024. The purpose of the confidence course is to build the recruits trust and confidence in their physical abilities and their capability to complete difficult obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929856
    VIRIN: 240618-M-WH433-1001
    Filename: DOD_110426017
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Confidence Course, by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rope climb
    MCMAP
    Drill Instructor
    hook
    Obstacle Coarse
    Senior Drill Instructor

