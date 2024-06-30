Austin Honors Medal of Honor Recipients

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929855" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III recognizes two Civil War Union soldiers who were posthumously awarded with the Medal of Honor during a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. The Union Army veterans honored for their heroic actions during the Civil War are Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach and Pvt. George D. Wilson.