Austin Honors Medal of Honor Recipients

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III recognizes two Civil War Union soldiers who were posthumously awarded with the Medal of Honor during a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. The Union Army veterans honored for their heroic actions during the Civil War are Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach and Pvt. George D. Wilson.
|07.04.2024
|07.04.2024 11:43
|Briefings
|929855
|DOD_110426011
|00:43:22
|US
|3
|3
