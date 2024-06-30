Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin Honors Medal of Honor Recipients

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III recognizes two Civil War Union soldiers who were posthumously awarded with the Medal of Honor during a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. The Union Army veterans honored for their heroic actions during the Civil War are Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach and Pvt. George D. Wilson.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 11:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 929855
    Filename: DOD_110426011
    Length: 00:43:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austin Honors Medal of Honor Recipients, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

