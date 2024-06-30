Marine Corps Aircraft Lands on Peleliu Newly Recertified Airstrip

Marine Corps Engineer Detachment Palau 24.1 Marines and Sailors from 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group successfully recertified the Peleliu airstrip on June 22, 2024. A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with 1st Marine Air Wing landed on the newly designated airstrip on the island of Peleliu, Republic of Palau. This marked a significant return to the historic World War II site. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2024 23:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929853
|VIRIN:
|240622-M-WH863-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110425883
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PELELIU, PW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
