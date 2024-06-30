Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Koa Moana 24: “Doc Talk” Radio Segment with Dentist, Lt. Cmdr. Peter Garcia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.02.2024

    Video by Cpl. BrandonBrandon Marrero 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Peter Garcia, a dentist medical officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, joins U.S. Army Maj. Melissa Perkins, medical officer assigned to Civil Action Team - Palau 84-09 as a guest on the Civic Action Team radio show during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, July 3, 2024. The radio segment’s topics covered pediatric dentition, caries disease processes, dental materials, dental trauma including tooth avulsion, dental abscesses, oral cancer screenings, nicotine use with smokeless tobacco and betel nut and the oral presentations of STIs, providing the Palauan community with increased education on various dental matters. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 23:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929852
    VIRIN: 240703-M-WH863-1001
    Filename: DOD_110425882
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: KOROR, PW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koa Moana 24: “Doc Talk” Radio Segment with Dentist, Lt. Cmdr. Peter Garcia, by Cpl BrandonBrandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Koa Moana 24, I MEF, 1st MLG, Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT