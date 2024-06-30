U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Peter Garcia, a dentist medical officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, joins U.S. Army Maj. Melissa Perkins, medical officer assigned to Civil Action Team - Palau 84-09 as a guest on the Civic Action Team radio show during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, July 3, 2024. The radio segment’s topics covered pediatric dentition, caries disease processes, dental materials, dental trauma including tooth avulsion, dental abscesses, oral cancer screenings, nicotine use with smokeless tobacco and betel nut and the oral presentations of STIs, providing the Palauan community with increased education on various dental matters. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2024 23:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929852
|VIRIN:
|240703-M-WH863-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110425882
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Koa Moana 24: “Doc Talk” Radio Segment with Dentist, Lt. Cmdr. Peter Garcia, by Cpl BrandonBrandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
