B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines, Sailors rehearse TRAP

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, rehearse a simulated tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training event at Mount Bundy Training Area, NT, Australia, June 25, 2024. Marines and Sailors rehearsed TRAP to increase their proficiency in the recovery of aircraft, personnel and equipment in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)
|06.25.2024
|07.04.2024 08:21
|B-Roll
|929848
|240625-M-HW569-1001
|DOD_110425808
|00:04:30
|MOUNT BUNDY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|3
|3
