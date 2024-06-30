Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines, Sailors rehearse TRAP

    MOUNT BUNDY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, rehearse a simulated tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training event at Mount Bundy Training Area, NT, Australia, June 25, 2024. Marines and Sailors rehearsed TRAP to increase their proficiency in the recovery of aircraft, personnel and equipment in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton) 

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 08:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929848
    VIRIN: 240625-M-HW569-1001
    Filename: DOD_110425808
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: MOUNT BUNDY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    TRAP
    Osprey
    Marines
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series

