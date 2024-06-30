B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines, Sailors rehearse TRAP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929848" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, rehearse a simulated tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training event at Mount Bundy Training Area, NT, Australia, June 25, 2024. Marines and Sailors rehearsed TRAP to increase their proficiency in the recovery of aircraft, personnel and equipment in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)