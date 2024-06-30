U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) man the rails as Somerset pulls into Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, July 3. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Aiden Hekker, Sgt. Patrick Katz, and GySgt. Antonio Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 23:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929847
|VIRIN:
|240703-M-PO838-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110425743
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOT-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU, USS Somerset arrives at RIMPAC 2024, by GySgt Antonio Campbell, Cpl Aidan Hekker and Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT