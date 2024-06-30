Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: U.S. Marines Initiate Peleliu Civic Center Construction (REEL)

    PELELIU, PALAU

    07.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. BrandonBrandon Marrero 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, execute the deconstruction phase of the Civic Center restoration project on Peleliu, Republic of Palau, July 1, 2024, an effort to commemorate the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu. Featured in the video is Gunnery Sgt. Raymond Hosch, utilities chief of Combat Logistics Detachment - Palau, CLB-13. During the Koa Moana deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships through interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 22:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929846
    VIRIN: 240701-M-WH863-1001
    Filename: DOD_110425718
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PELELIU, PW

    TAGS

    Koa Moana 24, I MEF, 1st MLG, Marine Corps

