Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Russian Aircraft 01 Su-25 Threat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Sample Threat Video of Sukhoi Su-25 Grach for Weapon Schools

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 20:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929843
    VIRIN: 240703-D-KF756-9190
    Filename: DOD_110425693
    Length: 00:08:26
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Russian Aircraft 01 Su-25 Threat, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seahawk
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC
    Su-25
    Su-25 Frogfoot
    Russia-Ukraine war

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT