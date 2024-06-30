Sample Threat Video of Sukhoi Su-25 Grach for Weapon Schools
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 20:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929843
|VIRIN:
|240703-D-KF756-9190
|Filename:
|DOD_110425693
|Length:
|00:08:26
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Russian Aircraft 01 Su-25 Threat, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
