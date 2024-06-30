Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Selfless Service: A U.S. Army Soldier’s Story of Adoption, Reunion and Sacrifice

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Spc. Wyatt Moore and Sgt. Kai Rodriguez

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hebert from the 25th Infantry Division retraces his roots in Manila, Philippines, May 16, 2024 while serving as a part of Operations Pathways. Operation Pathways is U.S. Army Pacific’s (USARPAC) operational approach to campaigning across the priority theater to build joint readiness and confidence of allies and partners and to strengthen partner interoperability across the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Army Video by Spc Wyatt Moore, Sgt Kai Rodriguez / 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 20:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929832
    VIRIN: 240704-A-AJ619-1244
    Filename: DOD_110425594
    Length: 00:09:33
    Location: MANILA, PH

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Selfless Service: A U.S. Army Soldier’s Story of Adoption, Reunion and Sacrifice, by SPC Wyatt Moore and SGT Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    25ID
    AAPI
    25th Infanrty Division
    Indo Pacifc
    BeAllThatYouCanBe

