Selfless Service: A U.S. Army Soldier’s Story of Adoption, Reunion and Sacrifice

U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hebert from the 25th Infantry Division retraces his roots in Manila, Philippines, May 16, 2024 while serving as a part of Operations Pathways. Operation Pathways is U.S. Army Pacific’s (USARPAC) operational approach to campaigning across the priority theater to build joint readiness and confidence of allies and partners and to strengthen partner interoperability across the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Army Video by Spc Wyatt Moore, Sgt Kai Rodriguez / 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
07.03.2024
07.03.2024
Video Productions
|929832
240704-A-AJ619-1244
|DOD_110425594
00:09:33
MANILA, PH
|3
|3
