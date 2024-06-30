Selfless Service: A U.S. Army Soldier’s Story of Adoption, Reunion and Sacrifice

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hebert from the 25th Infantry Division retraces his roots in Manila, Philippines, May 16, 2024 while serving as a part of Operations Pathways. Operation Pathways is U.S. Army Pacific’s (USARPAC) operational approach to campaigning across the priority theater to build joint readiness and confidence of allies and partners and to strengthen partner interoperability across the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Army Video by Spc Wyatt Moore, Sgt Kai Rodriguez / 28th Public Affairs Detachment)