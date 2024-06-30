U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Steven Drayton receives the prestigious Soldier's Medal during a ceremony at the First Army Division West headquarters on July 3, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The Soldier's Medal is the highest individual honor the U.S. Army can give to a soldier for heroism in a non-combat situation. (U.S. Army Video by SSG Neil McLean)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929831
|VIRIN:
|240603-A-JJ342-7342
|Filename:
|DOD_110425586
|Length:
|00:08:22
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers Medal, by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT