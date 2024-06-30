President Biden Delivers Remarks at a Medal of Honor Ceremony at the White House
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 18:00
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|929829
|Filename:
|DOD_110425460
|Length:
|00:15:48
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks at a Medal of Honor Ceremony at the White House, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT