Biden Awards Medals of Honor to 2 Civil War Soldiers

President Joe Biden awards Medals of Honor to two soldiers posthumously during a ceremony at the White House. The Union Army veterans honored for their heroic actions during the Civil War are Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach and Pvt. George D. Wilson.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 17:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|929826
|Filename:
|DOD_110425396
|Length:
|00:15:41
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
