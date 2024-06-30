Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th in 124 - June 2024

    GOWEN FIELD, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Maj. Bonnie Blakely 

    124th Fighter Wing

    This edition features the 124th Services Flight! Learn more about the wing's fitness program and HAMR testing now at Gowen Field. It also covers stories about Advanced Ready Training, Exercise Panther Shadow with the 266th RANS, recent promotions and retirements, and gives safety reminders for the 101 critical days of summer.

    This work, 124th in 124 - June 2024, by Maj. Bonnie Blakely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Mission Ready
    training
    101 critical days of summer
    Advanced Ready Training

