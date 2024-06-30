124th in 124 - June 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This edition features the 124th Services Flight! Learn more about the wing's fitness program and HAMR testing now at Gowen Field. It also covers stories about Advanced Ready Training, Exercise Panther Shadow with the 266th RANS, recent promotions and retirements, and gives safety reminders for the 101 critical days of summer.