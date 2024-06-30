3rd MAW Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Third Marine Aircraft Wing holds a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 2, 2024. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. The mission of 3rd MAW is to provide combat ready, expeditionary aviation forces capable of short notice, world-wide employment in response to regional combatant commanders’, component commanders’, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force Commanders’ tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman and Sgt. Emeline Swyers)