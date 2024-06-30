Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Luc Boatman and Cpl. Emeline Swyers

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Third Marine Aircraft Wing holds a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 2, 2024. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. The mission of 3rd MAW is to provide combat ready, expeditionary aviation forces capable of short notice, world-wide employment in response to regional combatant commanders’, component commanders’, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force Commanders’ tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman and Sgt. Emeline Swyers)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929818
    VIRIN: 240702-M-MO391-9619
    Filename: DOD_110425220
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MAW Change of Command, by Sgt Luc Boatman and Cpl Emeline Swyers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

