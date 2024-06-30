Third Marine Aircraft Wing holds a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 2, 2024. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. The mission of 3rd MAW is to provide combat ready, expeditionary aviation forces capable of short notice, world-wide employment in response to regional combatant commanders’, component commanders’, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force Commanders’ tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman and Sgt. Emeline Swyers)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 17:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929818
|VIRIN:
|240702-M-MO391-9619
|Filename:
|DOD_110425220
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd MAW Change of Command, by Sgt Luc Boatman and Cpl Emeline Swyers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
