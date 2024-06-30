Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Army Guard aircrew hones fire suppression skills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Alaska Army National Guard conducted wildfire response training on June 28, 2024, using a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at Dishno Pond located on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. During the training, the UH-60 employed a specialized bucket filled with approximately 630 gallons of water. This equipment is essential for aerial firefighting efforts, allowing the helicopter to scoop and drop large quantities of water on wildfire hotspots effectively. The training hones the aircrews’ skills in maneuvering the helicopter while carrying heavy loads and enhances their precision in water deployment over targeted areas. Such preparedness is vital as the National Guard frequently supports the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection during wildfire response efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 15:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929816
    VIRIN: 240703-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110425125
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army Guard aircrew hones fire suppression skills, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Black Hawk
    Wildfires
    Firefighting
    Training
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT