Alaska Army Guard aircrew hones fire suppression skills

The Alaska Army National Guard conducted wildfire response training on June 28, 2024, using a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at Dishno Pond located on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. During the training, the UH-60 employed a specialized bucket filled with approximately 630 gallons of water. This equipment is essential for aerial firefighting efforts, allowing the helicopter to scoop and drop large quantities of water on wildfire hotspots effectively. The training hones the aircrews’ skills in maneuvering the helicopter while carrying heavy loads and enhances their precision in water deployment over targeted areas. Such preparedness is vital as the National Guard frequently supports the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection during wildfire response efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)