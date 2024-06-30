Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decommissioned USS Tarawa Towed, Following SALVEX 24-001

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    B-Roll
    Decommissioned amphibious assault ship USS Tarawa (LHA-1) is towed back to Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility following SALVEX 24-001 at Ford Island, Hawaii, June 11, 2023. The two-week Naval Sea Systems Command exercise was comprised of approximately 250 Sailors, civilians and contractors which included members of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). The team collaborated in a variety of scenarios where simulated battle damage was evaluated, and personnel developed repair solutions using emerging technologies to accelerate repairs and shorten repair timeline. The use of public-private partnership between the Navy and industry highlighted technologies, equipment, and products ready to transition into ship maintenance. PHNSY & IMF is the largest, most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East and provides a capable, ready and "Fit to Fight" fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

    NAVSEA
    USS Tarawa
    PHNSY & IMF
    SALVEX-24-001

