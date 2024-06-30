B-Roll
Decommissioned amphibious assault ship USS Tarawa (LHA-1) is towed back to Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility following SALVEX 24-001 at Ford Island, Hawaii, June 11, 2023. The two-week Naval Sea Systems Command exercise was comprised of approximately 250 Sailors, civilians and contractors which included members of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). The team collaborated in a variety of scenarios where simulated battle damage was evaluated, and personnel developed repair solutions using emerging technologies to accelerate repairs and shorten repair timeline. The use of public-private partnership between the Navy and industry highlighted technologies, equipment, and products ready to transition into ship maintenance. PHNSY & IMF is the largest, most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East and provides a capable, ready and "Fit to Fight" fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929814
|VIRIN:
|240611-D-VN697-7481
|Filename:
|DOD_110425061
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Decommissioned USS Tarawa Towed, Following SALVEX 24-001, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Tarawa (LHA 1)
LEAVE A COMMENT