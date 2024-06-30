Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 106th Birthday to the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Cohort!

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    On July 9th, we celebrate over a century of leadership, expertise, and dedication from the Quiet Professionals- our incredible Warrant Officers across the Army. Your commitment to excellence embodies the legacy of the Warrant Officer cohort.

    A special shout-out to the Field Artillery Targeting Technicians– the masters of precision who bring devastating effects on the enemy! Your unmatched skills in coordinating and executing lethal and non-lethal capabilities are pivotal in mission success. Your expertise ensures our missions are accomplished with pinpoint accuracy, and we salute you for the devotion and commitment you have to be the Scholars of Your Profession!

    Thank you to all the Warrant Officers for your unwavering service and for being the exemplary leaders our Army relies on every day. Here’s to 106 years of excellence and many more to come!

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 17:09
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 106th Birthday to the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Cohort!, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Field Artillery Targeting Officer
    Quiet Professional
    131A

