Happy 106th Birthday to the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Cohort!

On July 9th, we celebrate over a century of leadership, expertise, and dedication from the Quiet Professionals- our incredible Warrant Officers across the Army. Your commitment to excellence embodies the legacy of the Warrant Officer cohort.



A special shout-out to the Field Artillery Targeting Technicians– the masters of precision who bring devastating effects on the enemy! Your unmatched skills in coordinating and executing lethal and non-lethal capabilities are pivotal in mission success. Your expertise ensures our missions are accomplished with pinpoint accuracy, and we salute you for the devotion and commitment you have to be the Scholars of Your Profession!



Thank you to all the Warrant Officers for your unwavering service and for being the exemplary leaders our Army relies on every day. Here’s to 106 years of excellence and many more to come!