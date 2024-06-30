Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    El Paso Zoo welcomes troops, families just minutes from post - It's Better at Bliss - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Fort Bliss Garrison command team, are back with another reason why it's better at Bliss.

    The El Paso Zoo is nestled in east-central El Paso, just minutes from Bliss' Cassidy Gate.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929809
    VIRIN: 240628-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 240628
    Filename: DOD_110424931
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    soldier
    fort bliss
    family
    texas
    army
    usarmy

