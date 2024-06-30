Chief Master Sergeant Beth Ferrer, command chief Air Force Sustainment Center, interviews Technical Sergeant Paul Deitz, executive assistant to the Command Chief Air Force Sustainment Center. Ferrer and Deitz discuss his role at AFSC and what he has learned and will take away from his current assignment.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 13:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|929804
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-YA464-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110424736
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFSC Chief's Chat, Episode 5, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
