AFSC Chief's Chat, Episode 5

Chief Master Sergeant Beth Ferrer, command chief Air Force Sustainment Center, interviews Technical Sergeant Paul Deitz, executive assistant to the Command Chief Air Force Sustainment Center. Ferrer and Deitz discuss his role at AFSC and what he has learned and will take away from his current assignment.