Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Commission Survey Scheduled for July 16-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, director of Walter Reed, announced that the triennial Joint Commission Survey is scheduled for July 16-19. She emphasized the importance of treating the surveyors as partners in improving patient care and urged staff to ensure their workspaces reflect the facility's dedication and professionalism.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 13:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 929802
    VIRIN: 240703-N-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110424714
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Commission Survey Scheduled for July 16-19, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WalterReed
    JointCommission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT