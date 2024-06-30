Joint Commission Survey Scheduled for July 16-19

U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, director of Walter Reed, announced that the triennial Joint Commission Survey is scheduled for July 16-19. She emphasized the importance of treating the surveyors as partners in improving patient care and urged staff to ensure their workspaces reflect the facility's dedication and professionalism.
|07.03.2024
|07.03.2024 13:20
|Newscasts
|00:01:41
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
