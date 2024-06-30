Holt Lock and Dam Closed for Safety Full Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mobile District's Operations Project manager, Anthony Perkins, discusses why the Holt Lock and Dam was closed on June 22nd, 2024, and the next steps to repair the cracking in the lock wall. The Holt Lock and Dam is located on the Black Warrior River in Holt, Alabama. It serves several purposes including flood control, navigation, and hydroelectric power generation.