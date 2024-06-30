Holt Lock and Dam Closed for Safety Full Interview

Mobile District's Operations Project manager, Anthony Perkins, discusses why the Holt Lock and Dam was closed on June 22nd, 2024, and the next steps to repair the cracking in the lock wall. The Holt Lock and Dam is located on the Black Warrior River in Holt, Alabama. It serves several purposes including flood control, navigation, and hydroelectric power generation.
|07.02.2024
Date Posted: 07.03.2024
|Package
|929798
VIRIN: 240703-A-EV896-1001
|DOD_110424661
|00:03:11
Location: HOLT, ALABAMA, US
|0
|0
