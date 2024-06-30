Twenty-four members from the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron participated in BUMBU FORGE 2024 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, June 1-14.
In week two of the exercise, the 242nd Combat Communication Squadron worked hand-in-hand with several Security Forces Squadrons in an isolated and austere environment, providing communication and augmenting their forces to protect the forward operating base.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 13:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929791
|VIRIN:
|240610-Z-ES212-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110424594
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 242nd Combat Communication Squadron at BUMBU FORGE 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
