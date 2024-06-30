242nd Combat Communication Squadron at BUMBU FORGE 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929791" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES 06.10.2024 Courtesy Video 194th Wing

Twenty-four members from the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron participated in BUMBU FORGE 2024 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, June 1-14.

In week two of the exercise, the 242nd Combat Communication Squadron worked hand-in-hand with several Security Forces Squadrons in an isolated and austere environment, providing communication and augmenting their forces to protect the forward operating base.