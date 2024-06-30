Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    242nd Combat Communication Squadron at BUMBU FORGE 2024

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Courtesy Video

    194th Wing

    Twenty-four members from the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron participated in BUMBU FORGE 2024 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, June 1-14.
    In week two of the exercise, the 242nd Combat Communication Squadron worked hand-in-hand with several Security Forces Squadrons in an isolated and austere environment, providing communication and augmenting their forces to protect the forward operating base.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929791
    VIRIN: 240610-Z-ES212-1002
    Filename: DOD_110424594
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Combat Communications
    Fort McCoy
    194th Wing
    242 CBCS
    BUMBU FORGE 2024

