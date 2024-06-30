Guardians from the 72nd ISRS support Resolute Sentinel 2024. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 12:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929790
|VIRIN:
|240717-F-NI018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110424561
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Delta 7 supports Resolute Sentinel 2024, by SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT