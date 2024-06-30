The Marines, civilians and contractors of the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory would like to wish everybody a happy Fourth of July! (U.S. Marine Corps video by Kevin Ray Salvador)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 12:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929786
|VIRIN:
|240703-M-AJ782-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110424526
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy Independence Day from MCWL, by Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT