    Message to the Force: July 4th

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, deliver a Safety Brief to the Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Juaquin Greaves)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 12:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 929784
    VIRIN: 240702-M-UY446-1001
    Filename: DOD_110424471
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Message to the Force: July 4th, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety brief
    4th Of July
    Independence Day

