U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, deliver a Safety Brief to the Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 12:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|929784
|VIRIN:
|240702-M-UY446-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110424471
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Message to the Force: July 4th, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT