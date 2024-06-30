PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla - When heading to the beach this summer, it's crucial to know and follow local safety guidelines. The CONR-1AF safety team recently met with Bay County, Florida Emergency Services Aquatic Rescue and Response Coordinator Spence Jordan to discuss these guidelines. Remember to check the local beach forecast before you go, and if you're swimming at a beach without a lifeguard, never swim alone. Always go with a friend and carry a cell phone in case of emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 11:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|929783
|VIRIN:
|240702-D-YV939-6952
|Filename:
|DOD_110424462
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, C1AA Beach Safety 2024, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT