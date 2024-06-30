Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C1AA Beach Safety 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Michael Sparks 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla - When heading to the beach this summer, it's crucial to know and follow local safety guidelines. The CONR-1AF safety team recently met with Bay County, Florida Emergency Services Aquatic Rescue and Response Coordinator Spence Jordan to discuss these guidelines. Remember to check the local beach forecast before you go, and if you're swimming at a beach without a lifeguard, never swim alone. Always go with a friend and carry a cell phone in case of emergencies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 11:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 929783
    VIRIN: 240702-D-YV939-6952
    Filename: DOD_110424462
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C1AA Beach Safety 2024, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFNORTH
    First Air Force
    CONR
    AFSPACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT