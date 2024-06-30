C1AA Beach Safety 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla - When heading to the beach this summer, it's crucial to know and follow local safety guidelines. The CONR-1AF safety team recently met with Bay County, Florida Emergency Services Aquatic Rescue and Response Coordinator Spence Jordan to discuss these guidelines. Remember to check the local beach forecast before you go, and if you're swimming at a beach without a lifeguard, never swim alone. Always go with a friend and carry a cell phone in case of emergencies.