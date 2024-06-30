Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admiral Daryl Caudle Fourth of July Shoutout

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Thompson  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    240703-N-WE282-2223
    NORFOLK, Va. (July 3, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, United States Fleet Forces Command, gives a shoutout to service members and their families for Independence Day, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grace Lyles/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 11:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 929778
    VIRIN: 240703-N-AV754-2223
    Filename: DOD_110424434
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admiral Daryl Caudle Fourth of July Shoutout, by PO1 Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Independence Day

