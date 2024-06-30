Admiral Daryl Caudle Fourth of July Shoutout

240703-N-WE282-2223
NORFOLK, Va. (July 3, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, United States Fleet Forces Command, gives a shoutout to service members and their families for Independence Day, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grace Lyles/Released)
|07.03.2024
|07.03.2024 11:03
|Greetings
|929778
|240703-N-AV754-2223
|DOD_110424434
|00:00:08
|VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
