    Fort Drum MEDDAC Welcome Video

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Warren Wright 

    Fort Drum MEDDAC

    Video highlighting various service provided at the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, Fort Drum, New York.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 11:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929777
    VIRIN: 211214-O-HG995-5018
    Filename: DOD_110424433
    Length: 00:09:17
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum MEDDAC Welcome Video, by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Healthcare
    Services
    Fort Drum MEDDAC
    Fort Drum Medical Activity

