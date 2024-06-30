Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS GENESIS Appointment Walkthrough

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Video by Warren Wright 

    Fort Drum MEDDAC

    A short video tutorial on how to navigate the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal in order to make, change, or cancel a medical appointment.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 10:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929768
    VIRIN: 230425-O-HG995-1826
    Filename: DOD_110424408
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    Healthcare
    MHS GENESIS
    Fort Drum MEDDAC
    Patient Portal
    Fort Drum Medical Activity

