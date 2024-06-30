A short video tutorial on how to navigate the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal in order to make, change, or cancel a medical appointment.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 10:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929768
|VIRIN:
|230425-O-HG995-1826
|Filename:
|DOD_110424408
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MHS GENESIS Appointment Walkthrough, by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
