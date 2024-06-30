Materials Handler - Civilian Career Spotlight

Meet Marcos who works at NAVSUP as a Materials Handler. Those with shipment and distribution backgrounds are a great fit for this in-demand position that is hired for worldwide across the NAVSUP Enterprise. Come support the U.S. Navy's mission today by working for NAVSUP!
Looking to apply or for more info on jobs with NAVSUP? Check out https://www.navsup.navy.mil/Jobs/Hiring-Information/ for NAVSUP Hiring Information – including a link to NAVSUP jobs currently posted on USAJOBS. You can also view the NAVSUP Job Board on Yello at https://navsup.yello.co/job_boards/3_2GcO55sOmiMYNvXrQeZA.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 10:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929761
|VIRIN:
|240702-N-AW473-5234
|Filename:
|DOD_110424316
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
