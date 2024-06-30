Ssgt. Cannen Hodgson gives an overview NDI or Non-Destructive Inspection technical training at the 359th TRS Det 1 at NAS Pensecola. This detachment is one of many attached to Sheppard AFB.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 10:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929760
|VIRIN:
|240703-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110424295
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NDI Technical Training, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
