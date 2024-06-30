NDI Technical Training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Ssgt. Cannen Hodgson gives an overview NDI or Non-Destructive Inspection technical training at the 359th TRS Det 1 at NAS Pensecola. This detachment is one of many attached to Sheppard AFB.

