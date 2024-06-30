Mission Ready Airmen

Master Sgt. William Sima, 821st Contingency Response Group, Travis AFB, CA, talks about what it takes to get Airmen ready to work in a deployed environment.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 10:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929759
|VIRIN:
|240514-O-YU716-1574
|Filename:
|DOD_110424279
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
