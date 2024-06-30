Mission Ready Airmen

Technical Sgt. Sharis Hampl, 316th Dental Group, Andrews AFB, MD, discusses her time deployed overseas and the importance of her training while deployed.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 09:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929757
|VIRIN:
|240514-O-YU716-7836
|Filename:
|DOD_110424269
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
