    Mission Ready Airmen

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Joshua DuFrane    

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    Technical Sgt. Sharis Hampl, 316th Dental Group, Andrews AFB, MD, discusses her time deployed overseas and the importance of her training while deployed.

    Location: US

    Air Force
    Mission Ready Airmen
    AFFORGEN

